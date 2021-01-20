discussion
ann cheng
like exploring new applications
This one looks cool. I just downloaded it and gave it a quick try. It's quite easy to edit and has many different ready to go templates. I'm looking forward to its new update
@ann_cheng Thanks for trying it! Hope it be a useful tool for you.
Easy to use and update templates quite often, but covering more industries will be better IMO.
@elvis_chen We're working on covering more industries, thanks for your advice!
Love this tool. We just started advertising using video to get noticed and AdDirector just makes it so easy. It looks way too professional for my budget! Such an amazing app.
@jayed_miah Cool!
It is very helpful! Free templates are also in good quality. How often will you update for new templates? Look forward to have more templates~
Hi PH Community 👋 I am Kevin, Product Manager of AdDirector. We've built AdDirector for those who want to make marketing videos for their own business💎. We found out that there are many people want to share cool videos to promote their business or themselves on social media, but they had never done any video editing before, and they just don't know how to get start to it. AdDirector is the answer! 😎 AdDirector has created various template themes, such as restaurant, retails, fashion, outdoor, etc., and all templates are equipped with designed stock footage, music, title animation, and transition effect. Type what you want to address and deliver the video. Easy Steps to make your Marketing Video: 💡 1. Select a Template you like. All templates support 1:1, 9:16, 16:9 aspect ratio flexibly 🌟 2. Personalize Text, Backdrop, Font, Colors Palette, Music, and add your Logo 🌈 3. Add your video content (Yes, you can make a video with your own content only!) Or use Stock videos if needed 🎥 4. Post & Share! 🎉 Now we are offering 7-day Free Trial program, cancel anytime!📌 We hope AdDirector will be a useful tool for you and your business 🙌. We welcome your feedback, suggestions, or any question ✨ If you like it and want to know our latest news, please follow us on IG: https://www.instagram.com/addire... Thanks!