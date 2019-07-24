Log InSign up
AdBarker

Dynamic ad insertion service for your podcast

AdBarker is a podcast advertising platform with dynamic ad insertion capability.
- Compatible with all hosting providers
- Ads can be injected into all or specific episodes
- You are able to preview and approve all ads or upload your own
Discussion
Klemen Nagode
Klemen Nagode
Maker
We would LOVE to get some feedback! :D
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
@knagode For a second I thought this replaces ads in podcasts with dogs barking 🐶
