Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
AdBarker
AdBarker
Dynamic ad insertion service for your podcast
Spotify
Social Media Tools
+ 3
AdBarker is a podcast advertising platform with dynamic ad insertion capability.
- Compatible with all hosting providers
- Ads can be injected into all or specific episodes
- You are able to preview and approve all ads or upload your own
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Klemen Nagode
Maker
We would LOVE to get some feedback! :D
Upvote
Share
17 hours ago
Amrith Shanbhag
@knagode
For a second I thought this replaces ads in podcasts with dogs barking 🐶
Upvote
Share
3 hours ago
Send