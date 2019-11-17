Discussion
Yury Molkin
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! 👋 I hope you're having a beautiful day! I would like to show you a little side-project I’ve been working on in my free time for about a year. It is a simplified design tool which is somewhere in between design creation based on templates and professional software. In it you have packs of adaptive elements and backgrounds which you can mix and combine into a unique composition. 🍭 Set your own colors, transform and customize each element so that the composition conveys the feelings you want. The tool is still in its early version and you might occasionally come across a little bug or two. 🐛🐞 But I really wanted to post it here to validate the idea. I would love to hear any feedback, comments, or discussion otherwise. Thanks for taking time to look! 🙏 Here’s a list of potential features to implement I have right now: - allow exporting vector graphics in svg format (should be useful for site creators) - improve community aspect — add user sign-up, voting for publicly shared creations, better tools for illustration contributors - polish resizable/draggable handlers and introduce align-helpers (at least to center and borders) What features do you think I should work on first?
