Ahmed Kamel
Hi PH Community! Today, my co-founder @abdullah__kamel & I are very excited to finally launch adam.ai here on product hunt. We’ve been through the struggle of the endless meetings that are held in every organization, which made us think, why are meetings so unproductive, and why are we always unprepared? We've also found that most of the meeting content is created on an individual basis and not managed properly while being scattered in different channels instead of being combined into one body of knowledge in an organized manner. That's where adam.ai comes in, the all in one meeting management platform where you can fully manage your meeting content from agenda, actions, decisions while integrating with the tools you already use such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Slack, Trello, Asana and more We’ve built adam.ai with the vision to become the intelligent meeting assistant for everyone in the workplace (helpful, personalized, proactive, and smart); proactively assisting you throughout the entire meeting flow: during preparation, facilitation, and documentation. We’re offering the PH community 3 months free on the Pro plan for up to 10 users to create unlimited meetings, projects, and integrations! We can’t wait to hear your feedback!
I highly recommended this service, inspiring and makes me hopeful for new generations, wish you have lots of new integrations on the horizon. Thanks for @abdullah__kamel & @ahmadkamel good luck guys you're doing great stay safe & healthy
@abdullah__kamel @selcuksenturk Thank you so much Selçuk for your feedback :), I really appreciate it
I am finding it really useful, even for personal use to keep notes and track on the multiple meetings in the company i am working. Looking forward to further developments. Great job!
This will help your life specially for a remote team. Best of luck @ahmadkamel
@ahmadkamel @gvzq Thanks a lot Gerardo for your feedback