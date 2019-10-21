Adagio
Hello! My name is Mike - I'm a bootstrapper from Italy and today I'm launching Adagio. 🚀 I'm a jazz musician and, as my career progressed and I played more gigs, it became increasingly difficult to stay on top of paid and unpaid gigs. That's why I created Adagio. Adagio is a gig tracker. With just a quick glance at the dashboard, I am now able to answer questions like: - How much have I earned this year? - How much did I earn this month? - How many gigs are still to be paid? - What's a venue I didn't play recently that I can outreach to? Here are some features of the platform: ➡️Manually add gigs or import them automatically from Bandsintown® to quickly see how many gigs you played, which were paid and which were not. ➡️A smart feature reminds you about upcoming gigs, unpaid gigs and venues you played years ago (that you probably forgot about). Reaching out to those venues again is a quick way to add more gigs to your next tour! If you are a musician like me, I'm excited for you to try Adagio and track your first gigs!
