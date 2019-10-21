Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Adagio

Adagio

The gig tracker for the working musician

#4 Product of the DayToday
Adagio is the gig tracker for the working musician. Musicians are able to organize and track gigs, venues and payments so that they can easily know their financial situation.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mike Rubini
Mike Rubini
Maker
Hello! My name is Mike - I'm a bootstrapper from Italy and today I'm launching Adagio. 🚀 I'm a jazz musician and, as my career progressed and I played more gigs, it became increasingly difficult to stay on top of paid and unpaid gigs. That's why I created Adagio. Adagio is a gig tracker. With just a quick glance at the dashboard, I am now able to answer questions like: - How much have I earned this year? - How much did I earn this month? - How many gigs are still to be paid? - What's a venue I didn't play recently that I can outreach to? Here are some features of the platform: ➡️Manually add gigs or import them automatically from Bandsintown® to quickly see how many gigs you played, which were paid and which were not. ➡️A smart feature reminds you about upcoming gigs, unpaid gigs and venues you played years ago (that you probably forgot about). Reaching out to those venues again is a quick way to add more gigs to your next tour! If you are a musician like me, I'm excited for you to try Adagio and track your first gigs!
UpvoteShare