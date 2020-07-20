Discussion
Hi Product Hunt people! Even after all those years, I'm still about web pages. I had the opportunity to access to Adspace API and voilà. Today I'm back with an exclusive vertical: Ad Pages, a curated directory of winning ad pages. I thought it would be helpful to have a parallel between the Ad creative/copy and the actual page of the ad. Everything started 4 years ago, when I started to collect Pricing Pages on a Tumblr and posted it here. I then scaled the concept to Pages, but unfortunately, despite the huge attention it got overtime, I never found a way to monetize it. Today, I'm shutting down pages.xyz to come back to the root: specific pages. As an affiliate, this sponsored alternative brings me peace of mind ✌🏻 If you still want inspiration for web pages in general, make sure to check this tweet.
