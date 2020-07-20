  1. Home
Ad Pages

Daily curated showcase of winning ad pages

Daily curated directory of the best ad pages.
Thomas
Maker
Hi Product Hunt people! Even after all those years, I'm still about web pages. I had the opportunity to access to Adspace API and voilà. Today I'm back with an exclusive vertical: Ad Pages, a curated directory of winning ad pages. I thought it would be helpful to have a parallel between the Ad creative/copy and the actual page of the ad. Everything started 4 years ago, when I started to collect Pricing Pages on a Tumblr and posted it here. I then scaled the concept to Pages, but unfortunately, despite the huge attention it got overtime, I never found a way to monetize it. Today, I'm shutting down pages.xyz to come back to the root: specific pages. As an affiliate, this sponsored alternative brings me peace of mind ✌🏻 If you still want inspiration for web pages in general, make sure to check this tweet.
