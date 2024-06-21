Launches
Drop swipe files. Get winning ideas.

Ad Intel is your AI-powered creative strategist. It automatically identifies, tracks, and analyzes your and your competitors’ winning ad creatives to deliver actionable insights that boost ROAS and improve marketing ROI.
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
Winning Ad Creatives, Personalized from Your Competitors.
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Marketing, Advertising, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aman Jain
and
Vinay Jain
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Ad Intel's first launch.
