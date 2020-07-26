  1. Home
  2.  → Actuflow

Actuflow

Stop. Plan. Use. Validate

Use pomodoro-like timer for your iPhone usage intentions.
How I hacked FOMO and reduced smartphone distractions by developing yet another productivity app?Hi, I'm creator of Acture app. And in this post I'm telling about the idea of the app and looking behind the scenes of Acture app creation. Did you ever find yourself browsing Instagram feed on your smartphone with no valuable reason, just to check something interesting or to kill the time?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Yaroslav Neznaradko (yarsanich)
Maker
Hi there, Actuflow is an app for improving your digital wellbeing. The way how it works is different than classic App Blockers and Screen Time apps. The idea is simple and effective. To use your iPhone intentionally fill an Intention in the app and set estimated time timer, when planned time elapsed you can mark your intention as completed or failed. That approach will help you to understand your usage behaviours and habbits. It's free for now. Hope it can help you with your iPhone screen time. You can support the project at https://www.patreon.com/acture
UpvoteShare