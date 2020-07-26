Discussion
Yaroslav Neznaradko (yarsanich)
Maker
Hi there, Actuflow is an app for improving your digital wellbeing. The way how it works is different than classic App Blockers and Screen Time apps. The idea is simple and effective. To use your iPhone intentionally fill an Intention in the app and set estimated time timer, when planned time elapsed you can mark your intention as completed or failed. That approach will help you to understand your usage behaviours and habbits. It's free for now. Hope it can help you with your iPhone screen time. You can support the project at https://www.patreon.com/acture
