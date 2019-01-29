Actual Budget

Actual is a personal finance tracker with a powerful budgeting system. Only budget money that you have and see exactly how much you're saving each month. Track all your accounts in one place.
It's also a completely free local app which keeps your data private, with an optional service for syncing across devices.
James Long · Founder of Actual
Hey everyone! I'm James and over 3 years ago I got tired with not knowing where my money was going. Eventually I decided to build Actual because I wanted something that provided a robust budgeting system, like envelop budgeting where you only budget money that you have, without being so overbearing with it. Also, this is a completely local app and your data by default isn't hosted anywhere. You might like this if you don't want to depend on a company hosting your data, and want to start tracking your finances more closely! Since it's a local app, I'll be able to do a lot of cool things too like crazy custom reporting since all your data is right there locally. Let me know what you think!
Mateusz Zatorski
Awesome stuff James, congrats on the release!
Craig McInroy
Congrats, James! 👍 I think I'm equally excited about the product *and* the tech that you have so careful curated and constructed to create it.
