Track your all-day activity without wearing a fitness gadget, and without draining your phone's battery (no GPS).
"The interface is clean and clear and will help you set achievable goals for fitness"
New in 3.0 • Short story: New, awesome user interface! • New Trends view that shows averages for Hours, Days, Weeks & Months; • New Main view that is now merged with the the Hours view; • New Details view with stats for Days, Weeks & Months; • Steps are no longer the only Main Metric, you can now also select Calories or Distance! (PRO); • Individual Weekly Targets for Calories & Distance in addition to Steps (PRO); • Customize the interface with one of the seven Accent Colors (from which three are free); • Updated Settings view with a new Weekly Target, Main Metric, and Accent Color; • New Share (the love) feature in the Main view; • Updated Watch App with support for the Main Metric; • Updated Today Widget with support for the Main Metric & updates for the Light theme; • Updated support for Zoomed View Mode;
We are excited to launch ActivityTracker 3 here on Product Hunt! Thank you for hunting us @chrismessina. We are strong believers in the quantified self movement and that people can improve their fitness level by challenging themselves! ActivityTracker wants to help its users track all-day activity without wearing a dedicated fitness device. Why would you need to carry another device when you already carry your iPhone and/or Watch each time when walking outside? By using the motion processor inside the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices, ActivityTracker automatically tracks the steps, distance, active time, calories burned, and flights of stairs climbed without draining the battery (no GPS). We have been working on ActivityTracker for more than 5 years now and want to make it the best pedometer app for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices!
