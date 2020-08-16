  1. Home
ActiveDock 2

Customizable Dock for macOS

You have a lot of applications running and a bunch of windows open. Finding and switching takes a lot of time, which you could spend at work, family, or leisure. ActiveDock can help you become more productive with macOS and save you time.
Hi PH In December 2017, I released the first version of ActiveDock, this application has become my most popular application of all I have done. Over time, many features have been added and problems have been fixed. But due to the wrong architecture, not all possibilities could be realized. After some time, I decided to completely rewrite ActiveDock from scratch.I have done Soft-Launch at this point and would now like to present ActiveDock 2 at PH In the plans - adding widgets and plugins - theme editor (now the creation of themes is done by adding a theme file) - completely rewrite Start Menu - and much more
I'm so excited I forgot to post the discount coupon (25% off) ACTIVEDOCK-2-PRODUCT-HUNT easier to use a link with a coupon http://sites.fastspring.com/note...
