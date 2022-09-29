Products
This is the latest launch from Wingman (YC S19)
See Wingman (YC S19)’s previous launch →
Ranked #7 for today
Actions by Wingman
Real-time, intelligent alerts for sales, in your Slack
Actions are real-time, intelligent alerts in Slack to help you stop revenue leak, reduce busywork, collaborate on revenue, and make forecasts more accurate.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Wingman (YC S19)
About this launch
Wingman (YC S19)
Get Insights, Get Intelligence, Get Revenue.
21
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Actions by Wingman by
Wingman (YC S19)
was hunted by
Kesava Mandiga
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kesava Mandiga
,
Shruti Kapoor
,
Muralidharan Venkatasubramanian
,
Pradeep Jagdish
,
Srikar Yekollu
,
Kushal Saini Kakkar
and
Vignesh Sairam
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Wingman (YC S19)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2022.
