Actions
Accountability and motivation for goals and habits
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
Hey PH! Actions beta was launched about 5 months ago and we are super excited to make it public today. We built this because it's so hard to stick to habits without accountability from friends. And sometimes it can be tough just to get regular tasks done without a little motivation. With Actions you can accomplish your goals, finish to-do's, and start habits. You can do it alone, but it's best if you invite some friends to join you! Please let me know what you think of it and how we can make it more useful.
UpvoteShare