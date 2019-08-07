Actiondesk for Google Sheets
Automatically push data to Google Sheets (without code)
HunterPro
Hiten Shah
I've now been following Actiondesk for a while and they've made consistent progress by listening to customers and iterating continuously. Today's launch is a dead simple way to push data from a SQL database as well as almost any business application into a Google Sheet. Something so many people need to do for their jobs and find to be a pain.
MakerHiring
@hnshah Thank you for hunting us! 🙏 Hello Product Hunt, We are thrilled to be back here 🙃 We initially launched 6 months ago, with the mission of empowering anyone to build powerful automations using only their spreadsheet skills. 🤓 We've learned a ton since we launched and today we are launching Actiondesk for Google Sheets. By talking to our users and +1,000 companies, we've learnt most non technical teams struggle to access data and build tools with it. What they commonly do is download data from their backend, billing software, CRM, etc. to CSV and then copy paste it in Google Sheets or Excel. They then build tools on Google Sheets / Excel using that external data. Every time they want to refresh their tools, they have to go through that manual process of extracting data again This is now over thanks to Actiondesk for Google Sheets, without any code involved. What can you do with it? - Move sales data from your MySQL / PostgreSQL database to Google Sheets - Get automatically your salesforce opportunities (or others) into Google Sheets to build custom reports - Get automatically billing data from Stripe into Google Sheets to build custom reports - Move data from Airtable to Google Sheets to perform calculations or backup your data A few things that makes Actiondesk particularly delightful: - No need to map each column in Google Sheets with each column from your data source, just choose the columns you need, an empty spreadsheet and dump all the data. - If you add new columns in your initial source, Actiondesk will automatically spot that and create a new column in Google Sheets - No need to set up multiple automations to handle record creation and record update. Actiondesk will run every 10min and handle both new records and updated records. How to get started: - Fill up the signup form (takes <2min) - Subscribe to one our plans or request a free demo - Once you're in, go to Integrations, add your data sources and your google sheets account - Build your first workflow 🚀 Here's a 1.30min tutorial showing how it works: Looking forward to getting your feedback!
