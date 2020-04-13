Actionable backgrounds for Zoom

Discussion
Bram Van de velde
Maker
Hey all! As all events nowadays take place online, people are overwhelmed by the amount of webinars they have to attend. When they participate, they expect an organized host who cares about using the time wisely. After attending dozens of those webinars, I found that many people in the comments ask if the presentation will be shared, if the host knows any great websites, ... so I created this little thing called Actionable Background where you can provide all this information at once. You can simply add a QR code that directs people to supporting materials. To do this efficiently, I use https://signup.cardify.app - a free sales enablement tool for sharing contact information and content, while also receiving and enriching contact information and engagement monitoring on your shared content. BUT you can add any other link as well! I will add more background options in the upcoming days so please check it regularly. 🙏🏻 would love to get your feedback to make it better!
