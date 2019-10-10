Actify
Curated motivation with inspiring podcasts & music daily
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Nurbek Zhalgasss
Maker
You want to be happy, to do what you love and enjoy every single day. But does something constantly interfere with this? It might be regrets about the past, anxiety about the future, not understanding who you are, or a lack of motivation. ACTIFY is your new friend who will provide you with daily motivation and inspire you to change in a better way, via audio playlists. Valuable knowledge and practical tasks can be found in one application, to help you find yourself and reach a state where you feel happy, relaxed and confident regardless of external circumstances.
Upvote (1)Share
Very interesting app! I loved the way that you have different topics and themes! Would recommend to anyone ✅
Upvote (1)Share
Love the UI plus it helps me keep motivated. A must needed app! 5 stars
Amazing UI / UX, I like the content and Idea 🧘🏻♀️ Specially Book of Life 🙌🏻
I really love is UI of this app and the motivations are actually very inspiring :)