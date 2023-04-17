Products
Home
Product
Acrylic
Acrylic
Design paintings with AI, virtually stage with AR
Acrylic lets you design, stage, and order artwork all from your phone. With Acrylic, you can create artwork with AI, view it virtually in your home with AR, and purchase a real canvas print direct to your door!
Launched in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
by
Acrylic
About this launch
Acrylic
🎨 Design Paintings with AI 🤖, Virtually Stage with AR 🖼
11
followers
Acrylic by
Acrylic
was hunted by
Kyle Sandell
in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
. Made by
Kyle Sandell
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Acrylic
is not rated yet. This is Acrylic's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
