Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mohit Khare
Maker
I found myself googling different acronyms used across Slack threads again and again. Similar stuff on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I started learning vue.js a few days back, thought to build something simple and here is Acrons It's a pretty simple app, would love to see all kinds of acronyms people use at different places. Do contribute ❤️️ Feel free to suggest improvements
UpvoteShare
@mkfeuhrer1 Really interesting Mohit. Looks like one of the page links is broken. Takes me to 404.
Maker
@jitesh_dugar Could you share which one? Looks good to me :)
Maker
@jitesh_dugar It's working! Glad you liked this :)
nice