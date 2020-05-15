  1. Home
  2.  → Acrons

Acrons

One stop solution for finding cool, crazy & popular acronyms

Modern acronyms have been a pain. From YOLO to DIY to FOMO 😅
Work apps are full of WFH, AFK, CMIIW and what not!
Finally, decided to build something simple yet useful ✅
Shipping Acron - a simple acronym finder 🚀
It's Opensource. Feel free to contribute❤️️
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Mohit Khare
Mohit Khare
Maker
I found myself googling different acronyms used across Slack threads again and again. Similar stuff on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I started learning vue.js a few days back, thought to build something simple and here is Acrons It's a pretty simple app, would love to see all kinds of acronyms people use at different places. Do contribute ❤️️ Feel free to suggest improvements
UpvoteShare
Jitesh Dugar
Jitesh Dugar
@mkfeuhrer1 Really interesting Mohit. Looks like one of the page links is broken. Takes me to 404.
UpvoteShare
Mohit Khare
Mohit Khare
Maker
@jitesh_dugar Could you share which one? Looks good to me :)
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment
Mohit Khare
Mohit Khare
Maker
@jitesh_dugar It's working! Glad you liked this :)
UpvoteShare