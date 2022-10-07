Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Acqui
Ranked #19 for today
Acqui
Marketplace to acquire in beta and small startups in Brazil
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Acqui is the best way to market your beta or small startup and find entrepreneurs to buy your project.
Launched in
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
,
No-Code
by
Acqui
About this launch
Acqui
Marketplace to acquire in beta and small startups in Brazil
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Acqui by
Acqui
was hunted by
Guilherme Ferreira
in
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
,
No-Code
. Made by
Guilherme Ferreira
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
Acqui
is not rated yet. This is Acqui's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#213
Report