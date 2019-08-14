Discussion
Tim
Hi everyone! 👋 I am Tim, co-founder of Achieved. We’re super excited to launch today on ProductHunt. Many thanks to @nikkielizdemere for Hunting down! And most importantly, thank you for the feedback before the launch that allowed us to challenge ourselves and offer a much better version of Achieved today. 🙌🚀 It all started in January with @gauthier_rodaro and @jdc where, over a drink, we realized that we were experiencing the same professional challenges. We realized that our colleagues (1) were misunderstanding the contribution of others to the success of the company. (2) have difficulties linking their daily actions to our OKRs and monitoring their progress. (3) were frustrated to not celebrate enough the small successes of the daily life and too often waited our all hands meeting for this to happen. While these meetings are not frequent and, during them, these small successes were generally neglected at the expense of "more important announcements". We then interviewed dozens of company founders and managers to gather their views on this issue and we realized that this problem was very frequent and is generating a lot of frustrations. Achieved is the result of all these interviews and interactions with the 200s companies that have registered on our waiting list. Further researches allowed us to discover the profiles and challenges of people looking for a solution such as Achieved: - They typically come from the General Management (29.6%), Engineering (27.8%) or Product & Design department (25.9%). - Their company usually count less than 20 persons (76,4%) - Their team count less than 10 persons (81,8%) - SCRUM (58.2%) and ORK (36.4%) are the most used frameworks - Remote working is definitely a reality for them (52,7% define it as a priority for their company, 25,5% define it as allowed but not yet encouraged by their company) - 30,9% of the teams are fully remote In this first version of the application, we have decided to focus on three fundamental pillars: - 👋 Daily check-in We want to let anyone in your organisation give the ideal level of detail on their daily activities to build awareness, trust and transparency. - 🎯 Objective tracking We want to help you keep everyone aligned by sharing the same objectives. We want to help them go the extra mile and easily link their daily actions and longer-term objectives. - 📢 Announcements Achievements deserve to be shared and celebrated. We want to allow all members of your organization to share their successes with colleagues. This is just the beginning! We're continuously exploring ways to find the best solution to support your people and their daily work. Our ambition here is to collect your feedback on this first version and build a tool that will allow your teams to stay aligned, work together, work better. We'll be here all day to answer any questions you might have, so ask away! Cheers! 🍻 Tim PS: We're thrilled to offer all Product Hunters a 30% discount on our monthly plan! Use this coupon code: producthunt_monthly (send it via our Intercom chat). Be fast, it'll last only 48 hours!
Achieved has developed a flexible, intuitive and user-friendly tool that will help you address the typical challenges you may face if part or all your team is remote and or if your organization is rapidly scaling. Unlike other apps Achieved is big on celebrating victories, which really makes a difference in keeping team morale up, since everyone knows a happy team is a productive team.
I've been using Achieved for YC startup school and it's a really nice way to stay motivated and see what fellow students are up to. The Slack integration is really nice and helps with getting other people into the conversation. I hope to see them continue to innovate and add features. Daily standups can be a drag and a real issue for distributed teams, Achieved feels like a real solution to that.
This can be a game changer on how teams (especially remote) can work together and quickly align each other! ;)
