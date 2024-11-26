Subscribe
AI vocal workstation for professionals

Generate studio-quality natural singing vocals from MIDI and lyrics. Explore 80+ royalty-free licensed AI voices featuring a wide range of styles, including pop, rock, cinematic, opera, hiphop, R&B, soul, kid's voice, Jpop, Cpop, and more.
Music
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
ACE Studio is a desktop AI vocal synthesis software.
Victor Zhang
in Music, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Harlan Young
,
Tracy Wang
and
Joe Guo
. Featured on December 2nd, 2024.
ACE Studio is rated 4.8/5 by 4 users. It first launched on August 22nd, 2023.
