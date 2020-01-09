AccuFit 2.0

Discussion
Hi everyone! I thought I would give some background on AccuFit! The idea came from when I was working as a personal trainer. I would always send my friends and family workouts for whatever situation they were in. I would get texts like, “Hey I need a quick cardio / leg workout that I can do at home with no equipment.” It became very normal to receive these sorts of requests, and it got to the point where I was sending about 10 a day. I thought there was a large opportunity for a fitness app that is simple, straight-forward, one that just says, “What’s your situation?” and immediately gives you a custom workout. The first version launched in July of 2019 and I decided to make the app 100% free with an update that was released about a month later. It was a simple custom workout app that asked 4 things: Where are you working out? What is your goal? What muscle group(s) do you want to focus on? What difficulty would you like? The original custom workout generator is now just one of several new features. This new update makes changes that were heavily requested, so I'm very excited about the future! Feel free to let me know what you think. Thanks so much!
