Semion Sobolevski
MakerFounder of accudriver.io
Hi Product Hunt! Semion here, founder of accudriver.io and I am glad to share our product with you! Thanks so much to @chrismessina for hunting! Every country has its own traffic rules and road signs and has its own specifics of road traffic🚦Often drivers travelling or renting a car abroad, do not have the opportunity to find out the difference between the traffic rules of other countries and their own. Not having knowledge of the basic traffic rules abroad, can make you feel insecure on the road and can cause a road accident. Accudriver helps drivers who are going abroad to understand real traffic rules and road signs differences and see it in a clean visual format with one click. There are several features for driver communication, for example, drivers can ask locals about specific traffic rules in the rule thread or global chat. Users can help us with our rules database and make your edits. Also, there is a beautiful profile with visited countries map and it can help to find like-minded people 🚗🌴 We use computer vision algorithms to collect and prepare signs databases. There more than 60 countries available to compare traffic rules and road signs between countries and accudriver is a web-based application that supports any type of device. Our main goal is saving lives, as not knowing the traffic rules can lead to dire consequences. Solving the problem of drivers' awareness of traffic rules abroad can have a positive impact on the number of accidents and the workload of emergency services. I will be glad to receive feedback, ideas, comments and answer your questions!
Congratulations on the first launch! Estonia needs all the Makers we can get 💪