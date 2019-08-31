accountanalysis

Discussion
Maker
Luca Hammer
Hello Producthunt! I am a Social Media Analyst who helps journalist and the public to understand various social media phenomenons. My background is in social science and humanities. Two years ago I got many questions about bots and inauthentic accounts. I argued that tools that are based on machine learning work great for classifying things that don't change much, but inauthentic behaviour evolves constantly. At the same time it's obvious that computers are better at certain tasks, like collecting data and calculating statistics. One weekend in autumn, I coded a prototype to show how computers can visualize Tweets in a way that makes it much faster for humans to interpret them. Since then over 30k people used the tool to analyze Twitter accounts. Over the last view months @mmkaradeniz helped me to rebuild it from scratch. It's now shinier than ever and way more user friendly. I am excited that I can finally show the new version to everyone. If you want to test the Pro version with more Tweets per analysis and less clicking, use the coupon code "PRODUCTHUNT" to get 65% off for the first 3 months. I am looking forward to your questions and feedback.
