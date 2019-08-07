Log InSign up
Account Surfer

Quickly switch between accounts and browsers on Windows

Decide what account or browser to use when opening the link.
Read more:
https://dospolov.com/posts/handle-chrome-profiles-with-account-surfer

Feature requests are welcome!
How to handle multiple Chrome profiles with Account Surfer?It's very convenient to separate your areas of activity using accounts in Chrome. You don't lose your bookmarks, you don't have to log out anywhere, necessary extensions are already installed. You can read more how to organize your Chrome space better. But if you are a Power User and constantly switch between profiles, there is one problem.
Marat Dospolov
Marat Dospolov
Maker
hey @producthunt, check out my new app. There are similar utilities under MacOs, but I have always considered Windows to be unreasonably deprived. I hope you enjoy it and keep in mind that this is only the beginning, I am going to develop the product and add new features, so do not forget to send feature requests. When deciding to develop a new application, you always think over your time and realize how much time it will cost you to support a particular solution. Working with the Windows API, supporting Electron functions for Account Surfer is a rather laborious process. Therefore, I decided to make the product paid. Nevertheless, I have a great love for open source products and I try to develop them myself, by the way, check out the Trello Bookmark (https://producthunt.com/posts/tr...) and subscribe to my updates - this is not my last open-source product.
