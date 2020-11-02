discussion
Alex Cannon
MakerMarketing | Sales | Analytics
Hey Hunters, I’m Alex, cofounder of Accordably. Today, we’re excited to be launching our competitor monitoring tool here on Product Hunt. This project started during the quarantine and while I’ve yet to meet Jannis (other cofounder) in person, we were able to go from zero to launch. 🚀 Why did we build Accordably? Too many businesses get consumed by what their competitors are doing. Accordably automates this process and summarizes your competitor’s actions into a clean weekly email report. Here’s what we monitor about your competitors: ✔️ Any content changes they make to their website. ✔️ Newly added pages. ✔️ Most engaging posts on their social media channels. ✔️ Newsletters that they send out. Hope you enjoy and if you have any questions or feedback, we’d love to hear it!
Clark P
🎈
Hi Alex, Great product with practical and beneficial use cases. Pricing is a bit steep though, maybe have a free version that allows users to track 1 competitor and them upsell them on additional competitors and/or features once they've signed up and experienced the value of your product. I personally think free trials don't cut it anymore, people don't fall for them anymore, it's about getting people hooked then upselling and best way to achieve this is a free version. All the best.
