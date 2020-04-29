Acciyo News Timeline

Discussion
2 Reviews
Anum Hussain
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Anum here, one of the co-founders of Acciyo along with the true maker @diepv. You may recognize us from late last year when we released our private beta exclusively with this community. WHAT is Acciyo? Acciyo is a free browser plugin that uses machine learning to populate context and help you explore the history of a news story. WHAT'S the latest? Today, thanks to a lot of your feedback, we’re now available for all in the Google Chrome Store! This new version comes with: An improved onboarding that helps educate users from the onset New search feature to filter through results on the timeline A focus on COVID-19 timelines, allowing users to jump in when they want or need to WHY does this matter? The 24-hour publishing schedule has made it more difficult to keep up with the range of topics covered, making it easier and easier to feel overwhelmed, fall behind, or worse, stop paying attention all together. At Acciyo, we’re empowering news readers to take back control of their news diets. We have the right to be informed, but lack the ability to actually do so. We have endless content readily available to us, but lack the tools to navigate it all. Until now. IS this a spell? Yes, the name is derived from “accio,” the Latin word, and more importantly the Harry Potter spell, that means “to summon.” We like to think it involves a bit of magic ✨ Anum
