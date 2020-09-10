discussion
Gal DubinskiCo-Founder at Poptin, Prospero & Premio
amazing product, keep it up guys!
Good luck guys! Great solution
Hi everyone I’m thrilled to share accessiBe with you today! Before my co-founders and I started accessiBe, the only way to make a website accessible was through tedious and expensive manual code development. This made website owners reluctant to start and left people with disabilities shut off from the digital world. accessiBe uses AI and automation to make any website fully accessible and compliant with legislation. You just implement one line of code, accessiBe does the rest. With such a simple and effective solution, website owners don’t have to think twice before opening their sites to people with disabilities. But giving people with disabilities access to the Internet isn’t just about making their lives better, it’s about improving the lives of everyone. Access to the Internet encourages the spread of knowledge, creativity, and contribution to society. By ensuring that people with disabilities have access to the web, we’re not only granting them basic rights but we’re granting ourselves a more progressive society. Thank you for joining us on this journey, let us know what you think!
