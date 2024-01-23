Products
Access
Access
Secure storage for your personal data
Access provides secure storage for your personal information. It is a native app which pairs great with Passwords on Apple platforms.
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
Apple
by
Access
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Hope you enjoy using Access! Let me know what you think of it."
The makers of Access
About this launch
Access
Secure storage for your personal data
Access by
Access
was hunted by
André Baev
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Apple
. Made by
André Baev
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Access
is not rated yet. This is Access's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
