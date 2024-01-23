Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Access
Access

Access

Secure storage for your personal data

Free
Access provides secure storage for your personal information. It is a native app which pairs great with Passwords on Apple platforms.
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
Apple
 by
Access

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Hope you enjoy using Access! Let me know what you think of it."

The makers of Access
About this launch
Access by
Access
was hunted by
André Baev
in Productivity, Privacy, Apple. Made by
André Baev
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Access's first launch.
