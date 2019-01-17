AccentEcho

I created this really simple (#onedaydev) app to practice my english accent and pronunciation.
All you have to do is wait a few seconds for the app to calibrate the base noise level and then just speak. It will echo back to you whatever you say!
Works better with headsets.
Kayla Lanzalaco@oneeleven_squid · Diving to new depths!
This sounds really cool! I'm currently trying to learn a new language and i'm always doubting whether i am pronouncing things right or wrong.
Vlad Korobov@vladkorobov · Product Manager
I want that product.... unfortunately it is now working yet on my iphone safari. But i really want to help anything I can!
Fernando TóffoloMaker@fersaysrelax · Coder and maker.
@vladkorobov sorry about that! I don't own any apple device so I was unable to test it out in those platforms! Will check it out to see what's going on!
Vlad Korobov@vladkorobov · Product Manager
@fersaysrelax use https://www.browserstack.com/ - i like it
Danny Reyes@reyesdanny10 · Believe in yourself. Invest in yourself.
not working on Mac, iPhone or iPad. (safari)
Fernando TóffoloMaker@fersaysrelax · Coder and maker.
@reyesdanny10 sorry about that! I usually work on windows and android. Will try to get my hands on some apple devices!
Steven Rueter@rueter · Developer
Very cool concept.
