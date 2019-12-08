  1. Home
Make your bicycle sound like a motorcycle with this new app!

Have you ever wanted to make your bicycle sound like a sports car or a motorcycle? Forget about playing cards in the spokes...
Accelomemer uses the accelerometer on your phone to match the engine sound revs to your pedaling speed for a proper engine sound!
Discussion
Maker
Hi everyone! This autumn my friends and I were cycling and somehow, we started to wonder, if there was a way to play car engine sounds from a Bluetooth speaker we had with us – because why not. :D However, there were no such apps that we could've used while biking, so after we got home, I started planning. Now a few months later I published Accelomemer on Google Play. As far as I can tell, it’s the first engine sound app specifically made for cycling. But anyway, I think the app has some great meme potential. What do you think about it? Or do you have any questions? Feel free to tell your thoughts, because I'd love to get some feedback!
