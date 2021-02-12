  1. Home
Accelerator Keys

Use Windows alt-key shortcuts in Mac Excel

Mac users of Excel have struggled with the lack of alt-key shortcuts for the past 10 years. I built this app using macOS' new accessibility features to solve this. Check it out @ https://acceleratorkeys.com.
Hi PH! I built Accelerator Keys last year to scratch my own itch. I'd picked up alt-key shortcuts when working in finance - after I switched to a Mac, I realised these weren't available on Mac Excel, and decided to fix that. There were a few threads on Reddit and Microsoft forums about this (links below), so it seems I'm not the only one who has wanted this for a while. Learned a lot about macOS accessibility features while building this. Hope the PH community finds it useful! Forum links: * https://www.reddit.com/r/excel/c... * https://answers.microsoft.com/en...
