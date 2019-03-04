Acceleration is a startup law book for entrepreneurs.
This approachable book highlights the legal issues of launching a startup, including incorporation, cofounders, equity, hires, advisors, accelerators, and seed & venture capital financings.
Hello Product Hunt! I wrote Acceleration with the vision of giving first-time and second-time entrepreneurs a true ‘heads up’ of the legal issues they will encounter when launching a startup. Entrepreneurs should not have to learn these lessons the hard way. Acceleration is compilation of the most common questions I have received from clients, anecdotes, strategies, and pattern-recognition insights from the past 13+ years being a venture lawyer. Thus, there is content in the book for veteran entrepreneurs as well. The full table of contents is in the gallery. ***For the rest of this week, the ebook version will be $0.99! Happy to answer any questions you may have!
