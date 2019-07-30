Discussion
Justine & Olivia Moore
Hi PH! 👋 We’re Justine and Olivia Moore, identical twins and venture investors at CRV. In our spare time we write Accelerated, a weekly newsletter (and Slack community) that helps students and recent grads get into tech and venture capital. We grew up in Oregon, and when we moved to the Bay Area for college, we were outsiders to the startup ecosystem. When it came to finding internships, preparing for interviews, or even understanding the basic tech terminology, we were pretty lost. We created Accelerated to be the resource we wish we had! Every Sunday, we summarize the news stories you need to know, share a few interesting articles, and spotlight a startup or trend we’ve been following. Most importantly, we curate a list of jobs & internships at startups, VC firms, and accelerators. We’re approaching our 100th edition of Accelerated 🎉, and have more than 10,000 subscribers. Many of our readers work with us as scouts on their campuses - they get a peek at the venture diligence process by helping us evaluate consumer companies. Thanks for checking out Accelerated, and please feel free to email us (twins@crv.com) or tweet us (@venturetwins) with feedback or questions!
I've been a subscriber for a while. I appreciate Justine and Olivia's focus on highlighting young, ambitious college students. I'm sure it's had a big impact in creating serendipity or potential jobs for those participants. 👏🏼 P.S. I didn't know you grew up in Oregon, Justine/Olivia! Me too :)
I can personally vouch for this (and I'm not even getting paid!). Amazing community, amazing people, and amazing in-person meetups. Join now, you won't regret it!
I look forward to this newsletter every week! Fantastic content and fantastic community. Excited for what's to come.
