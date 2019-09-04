Abyssale alpha

Discussion
MakerPro
Alessandro Stigliani
👋Hey everyone! Thanks for hunting us @alexd ! We’ve spent the last 6 months building Abyssale from the ground up, and I’m thrilled to finally share our open alpha with you! Marketing your product or service requires the creation of visual content on a daily basis. Usually, that involves design skills & knowledge that only a designer has, but is it really necessary? Remember the last time you've been in a rush to create and post some marketing content without any decent banner because of that? Worry no more we got your back! 🛠 Solution: We built Abyssale - A platform that enables you to generate marketing banners for your business! With minimal inputs from your end (text, logo, picture(s) & additional styling options) and by automating the creation process, Abyssale enables you to spend more time optimizing your budget & marketing strategy. ⭐Features: - Step by step funnel with included tips - IAB 300x250, Facebook & Linkedin banner formats - Batch generation - Downloadable "@2x" png banner. While we improve the platform with new features and formats, our product will be entirely free. This alpha period will last 1 month after which we’ll shift to a paid private beta release. 🙏 We’ve received great feedback from users during the closed alpha, and we are looking forward to hearing what you all think! Ask us anything in the comments, we'll reply to all of them. Cheers, The Abyssale team 🦉🦊🐰
