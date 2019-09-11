Absurd Design Membership
JaneManthorpe
Brilliant work, love the unique designs. I totally recommend Diana and Andrian for their customer support and great work.
@janemanthorpe Thank you, Jane! 🤗
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 A few months ago, I released the absurd.design project (#1 Product of the Week!) with 11 illustrations absolutely free. After so many positive reactions I have decided to continue that work and move forward by creating more illustrations, and a limited membership plan. To avoid the overuse of these illustrations, it’s available for only 300 members. Today, I'm happy to announce that the Chapter 1 pack of illustrations is already completed. It contains 30 illustrations that you can use in your awesome projects. Remember: The main idea of absurd.design project is to offer whimsical and creative illustrations that will catch your visitors’ attention, prompt them to think, and spark their creative imagination and artistic vision. 💡 I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions! 🤗 And said this, I start working on the next chapter of the absurd.design project. See you soon! 🛸 Diana
I haven't had the chance to use any of these illustration in my project, but I absolutely adore the artwork and would upvote for that reason only. cheers
