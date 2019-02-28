Log InSign up
Absurd Design

Free surrealist illustrations for landing pages. 💡

Absurd Design is a project which comes with a set of free surrealist illustrations for landing pages. With this project we try to introduce a new way and visual perception for landing pages.

    Pros: 

    - The minimal style
    - Love design
    - Free to use
    - Good idea

    Cons: 

    Can’t think of any, currently.

    Highly recommended!

    Andrew Laurentiu has used this product for one day.
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 We're Diana and Andrian 👫 and we're the makers of absurd.design.🖤 — Absurd Design is a project which comes with a set of free surrealist illustrations for landing pages. With this project we try to introduce a new way and visual perception for landing pages. The main idea is to let your visitors a chance to think and connect the creative imagination and the artistic vision. ❓Problem The majority of landing pages come with really good illustrations, but all the illustrations represent the product or service functionality or features and don't offer a chance to visitors to think about the message. 💡Solution Create illustrations that will connect the artistic mood and every illustration can be interpreted in a different mode, depending of human imagination in relation with your website. 👫 About Us We're a couple from Moldova that live in Barcelona, Spain. Diana is a designer in love with everything design-related. Andrian is a web projects maker. We're minimalists, we think so and we try to be so (but we're not perfect, and that's good). 🙏 We’d love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! 😃 - Diana & Andrian
Love the style!
@fishsander I'm happy you love it 😀
