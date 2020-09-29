Abstract APIs
Simple, powerful APIs for everyday dev tasks
Matt Brown
Hunter
Co-Founder, Bonsai (hellobonsai.com)
Very excited to hunt Abstract. We've been using Abstract at our company for a few months now and have gotten to know Emma. I'm super impressed with the product, documentation, support, and especially their responsiveness to our questions and feedback. We almost try to find more reasons to use Abstract in our code because we love the company so much :)
Thanks for trusting us from day one @matttbrown. So much of the current product comes from our users feedback. We couldn't exist without you!
Fantastic work by Emma and Eric. Juggling millions of APIs and subscriptions is always a pain. Finally a simple product that bundles all this together with an extensive free plan for personal projects. Can't wait to see it expanding!
@redongjika Thanks! We're trying to empower as many developers as possible with a reliable, simple and affordable API suite that they can use across all their projects. Glad you noticed ;)
Love the simplicity and the pre-built code snippets.
@redongjika More coming soon! :)
Switched to Abstract 3 months ago and already serving 100k visits a day without any issue. Congrats to the team! Excited to see more coming!
@raph_jbol Thank you Jbol de riz. Looking forward to scaling Abstract with you <3
This looks great - looking forward to trying it out. Do paid tiers get access to any extra APIs? Or are there plans to add more APIs in the future?
@domhnall_o_hanlon Thanks! We are indeed working on several more APIs :). Paid plans will give access to all of them, even the ones without free plans. So yes :).
