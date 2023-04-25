Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Abstraakt
Abstraakt
96 customizable 3D objects for your beautiful project
Visit
Upvote 1
20% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Abstraakt is a pack of custom 3D objects suitable for any kind of project. Create stunning, unique projects with these hand crafted abstract objects, easily editable in Figma, and fully customizable in Cinema 4D
Launched in
Design Tools
Graphics & Design
Web Design
by
Abstraakt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Abstraakt
96 customizable 3D objects for your beautiful project
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Abstraakt by
Abstraakt
was hunted by
Andrievskiy Mitya
in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Andrievskiy Mitya
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Abstraakt
is not rated yet. This is Abstraakt 's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report