Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Absolute Maze
Absolute Maze
A puzzle game with a single virtually infeasible level
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
• Move up a cyclopean maze with only rotations. • Between 1 and ∞ hours of agonizing gameplay, depending. • Lose all your progress, over and over. • Complete it and become the king of the maze
Launched in
Android
,
Puzzle Games
by
Absolute Maze
Macrometa
Ad
Build real-time apps in minutes - not months
About this launch
Absolute Maze
A puzzle game with a single virtually infeasible level
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Absolute Maze by
Absolute Maze
was hunted by
Pel Apps
in
Android
,
Puzzle Games
. Made by
Pel Apps
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Absolute Maze
is not rated yet. This is Absolute Maze's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#50
Report