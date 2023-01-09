Products
Absentia
Absentia
Annual leave tracker for modern companies
Simple but powerful tool to track and share employee annual leave plans within your company. Absentia helps your team know who's off when without having to check in with them for the latest plans.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
by
Absentia - Leave planner
About this launch
Absentia - Leave planner
Annual Leave tracker for Modern Companies
Absentia by
Absentia - Leave planner
was hunted by
Kiza
in
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kiza
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Absentia - Leave planner
is not rated yet. This is Absentia - Leave planner's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#30
