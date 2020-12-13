Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Abridge
Abridge
Record your medical conversations and understand them better
Health and Fitness
Medtech
Abridge records the details of your care and helps you understand your health.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collection
Featured
2 hours ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Jan
Hunter
Product
What a well-crafted product solving a real problem in healthcare.
Upvote
Share
1d
Kayla Jones
Senior Full Stack Engineer
Great stuff! Very accessible.
Upvote
Share
2s
Send