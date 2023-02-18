Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Yaara AI
See Yaara AI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Abracadabra
Ranked #6 for today
Abracadabra
Tell AI exactly what to write with few inputs
Visit
Upvote 21
Lifetime 40% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The ultimate writing tool for all your content needs! With 950+ templates, simply input your main points & tone of voice. From emails to video scripts, create high-quality content effortlessly. Create your own custom templates too!
Launched in
Email
,
Writing
,
Marketing
by
Yaara AI
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Yaara AI
Unlock Your Writing Potential
2
reviews
256
followers
Follow for updates
Abracadabra by
Yaara AI
was hunted by
Moiz Farooq
in
Email
,
Writing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Moiz Farooq
,
Samad Farooq
and
Muhammad Jawwad Ismail
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
Yaara AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
18
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#239
Report