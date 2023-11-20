Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
Boost your focus with sounds, for work and relaxation
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boost your productivity and enhance your focus with ABF. Whether you're working, studying, or just need a moment of relaxation, ABF offers a unique blend of ambient sounds and music tracks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
GitHub
by
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I hope you'll like it and find it useful!"
The makers of ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
About this launch
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
Boost your focus with sounds. For work and relaxation.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
ABF (Audio Brain Focus) by
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
was hunted by
n0glitch
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
n0glitch
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
ABF (Audio Brain Focus)
is not rated yet. This is ABF (Audio Brain Focus)'s first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report