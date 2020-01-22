Deals
The Kayak of online sports betting
Sports
Software Engineering
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Introducing abe - the new betting intelligence platform to help you bet smarter. We connect directly with all major, legal sportsbooks to help you find the best odds for any bet. Odds comparison is just the first step - new features are forthcoming.
7 minutes ago
Discussion
1 Review
1.0/5
Brian Goldstein
Maker
I'm the CEO and Founder of abe. Check out our site and let me know what features you'd like to see implemented.
