Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ABC Five

ABC Five

5 new words everyday

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday

ABC Five — learn a foreign language with 5 words a day.

Focus and we will remind you.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Kirill Averyanov
Kirill Averyanov
Makers
Kirill Averyanov
Kirill Averyanov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Kirill AveryanovMaker@kirillzzy · iOS Developer, Product Analyst
Hey, everyone! It's hard to learn a new language due to lack of enough free time for studying. I made ABC Five with simple UI & UX for learning 5 new words every day. You'll receive a push notification when new words will be available personally for you. You can learn Russian if you know English. And opposite. Focus and we will remind you!
Upvote ·