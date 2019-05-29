ABBYY FineScanner AI 7
Intelligent assistant for scanning and text extraction 📲
FineScanner AI is a next-generation mobile scanner that works as an intelligent assistant seamlessly automating paperwork on a mobile device. The new features allow the user to instantly find photos of documents in the gallery and recognize the text offline.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Quality and usability
Price
Really good quality and a lot of formats for recognition!Eugene Biryukov has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Igor Akimov@igor_akimov
Hi everyone, We are very proud to be on Product Hunt today and present the new version of our flagship mobile app – FineScanner AI. A big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting us! Why is it called FineScanner AI? We believe that artificial intelligence in mobile applications for productivity has excellent potential. Our proprietary neural network-based technology implemented in FineScanner AI simplifies and speeds up the workflow as it instantly finds photos of documents in the gallery. No matter how many pictures of cats and sunsets you have on your phone, FineScanner AI will only suggest images suitable for recognition. Once the right scan is located, you can optimize it for viewing and printing, recognize and edit the text, convert and share the document via email, messaging or cloud services. The app also received offline text recognition. Now Android and iOS users can extract and edit the text in their scans without an Internet connection. Offline recognition is perfect for travelers and those who work with sensitive documents, while online OCR preserves the original layout and allows to convert the image into 12 popular formats. The technology works with 193 languages online and 63 offline. We call FineScanner AI an intelligent capture assistant as it seamlessly automates paperwork on a mobile device. The app has been featured by Business Insider, PCMag, TechRadar, and Lifehacker. We absolutely love the Product Hunt community! That is why we have prepared for each of you a free premium subscription to ABBYY FineScanner AI for 1 month. To activate the promo code, please follow this link on your mobile device (iOS or Android): https://promo.abbyy.com/fsph.html We would be very grateful for your support, comments, and questions! Have a fantastic day, guys!
