1 Review
Hi Hunters 👋 This is Ali. Bespectacled and mustachioed father, math blogger, and soccer player. I also do consult for global math and science startups. I am utterly proud to share our dream project, Abakcus, with this beautiful community. I am so excited now, and I wish I could buy a cup of tea for everyone in this community now. I have a dream that everyone will love mathematics one day. To reach that purpose, I been writing articles about mathematics on Medium for a long time to show people a different perspective of mathematics and help them love mathematics. However, writing articles is not enough for me because the internet is like an ocean. And mostly, it is so beautiful and wonderful. Once, Newton said, "What we know is a drop, what we don't know is an ocean." Why don't we make our drop utterly valuable? We believe that learning new things is crucial for happiness. Since Abakcus is the collection of perfect sources about mathematics and science, I think we can make tons of people happy. On Abakcus, you can actively search and discover all the best articles, books, projects, videos, and tools you're looking for. We will be updating the content daily. We hope you enjoy our new project.
Ali is one of the most passionate person about Math and science i have ever known. He is making art while curating the contents. He spends hours to prepare DIY designs. I strongly suggest his Medium posts also, which have thousands of like there. He is also well known consultant for Math & science app and web startups especially in Asia market like Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia etc. Congrats bro!
