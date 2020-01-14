AARP Money Map™

Discussion
Drew Falkman
Our company, Modus Create, worked with AARP to plan and develop this first part of the app - which aims to eventually provide more tools for financial wellness.
I know this is from AARP, but I think this is helpful for any age. Maybe even more so for younger adults who might not have experienced some of these events (large home /car repair, medical bills, etc.)
@garett_dunn1 Thanks and yeah we totally agree! Their goal was to extend down to 40+ but the truth is the help that is here is not age-specific to any great degree.
