  1. Home
  2.  → AARP Money Map™

AARP Money Map™

Step-By-Step Plans for Your Finances

AARP Money Map™ provides help for Americans 40+ to navigate through a financial crisis. Many Americans receive large bills - medical and otherwise - that can cause a persistent financial crisis. This app aims to steer people to making the right choices.
THE COLOR OF MONEY: Why you need a financial fire drillWASHINGTON - Nine days. That's how long my daughter was hospitalized after the sudden collapse of her right lung, which required surgery. She's better now and finally able to breathe again on her own. I'd like to thank the amazing hospital staff in Houston and everyone who sent encouragement during this difficult time.
Here's Help for When You're Behind on BillsA hospital bill. A car repair. A dead cell phone. Before you whip out that plastic to pay for an unexpected expense, know that you may have other options. And you can find them via , which can connect you to payment resources while helping you plan for future expenses.
AARP MoneyMap™ to Help Consumers Navigate Sudden Financial ShocksWASHINGTON - Reacting to new research that shows one-half of adults have experienced an unexpected financial challenge in the past year, AARP today launched AARP MoneyMap™, a free online tool that helps consumers deal with unanticipated financial emergencies.
Perspective | Thank goodness for that rainy day fund. It helped me get through the unexpected.That's how long my daughter was hospitalized after the sudden collapse of her right lung, which required surgery. She's better now and finally able to breathe again on her own. I'd like to thank the amazing hospital staff in Houston and everyone who sent encouragement during this difficult time.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Drew Falkman
Drew Falkman
Maker
Our company, Modus Create, worked with AARP to plan and develop this first part of the app - which aims to eventually provide more tools for financial wellness.
Upvote (1)Share
Garett Dunn
Garett Dunn
I know this is from AARP, but I think this is helpful for any age. Maybe even more so for younger adults who might not have experienced some of these events (large home /car repair, medical bills, etc.)
UpvoteShare
Drew Falkman
Drew Falkman
Maker
@garett_dunn1 Thanks and yeah we totally agree! Their goal was to extend down to 40+ but the truth is the help that is here is not age-specific to any great degree.
UpvoteShare