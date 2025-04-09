Launches
A2A Protocol
A2A Protocol
Open Standard for AI Agent2Agent Collaboration
New open standard (Google & 50+ partners) enabling communication & collaboration between diverse AI agents and frameworks. Complements MCP.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
A2A Protocol by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
A2A Protocol
is not rated yet. This is A2A Protocol's first launch.